5 Things To Know Before You Go

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Thursday, May 9, 2019.

#1 Police looking for suspect who stabbed man in Central Fresno

Police are investigating a stabbing in Central Fresno.

The attack happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday in a parking area on Plaza at Belmont.

Police say the victim went for help finding someone to call police for him about half a block away at White and Cedar.

The victim was rushed to the hospital.

His condition is not known and there is no word on a suspect.

#2 Fact or fiction: Defense says Assemblyman's daughter told story from a book

The trial of State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula continues this morning in a Downtown Fresno courtroom.

Yesterday, a Child Protective Services investigation took the stand in the misdemeanor child abuse trial.

She said it was decided the Arambula home was safe and counseling was suggested.

#3 South Korea: North Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in possible new warning

South Korea says North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles from its western area overnight.

They say it is the second launch in the last five days.

This comes as North Korea and the US are currently deadlocked in diplomacy meant to rid the North of its nuclear arsenal.

#4 US and Chinese negotiators meeting in DC over trade

US and Chinese negotiators are set to resume talks in Washington today as they work to resolve the trade war.

It comes just hours before the US plans to raise tariffs tomorrow on Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent.

China says it will retaliate if President Trump follows through with that plan.

#5 Colorado school shooting: Family IDs student killed in Highlands Ranch; 2 suspects in custody

Hundreds gathered in Colorado for an emotional memorial to honor the teen killed and eight others injured in a school shooting on Tuesday.

18-year-old Kendrick Castillo died tackling one of the gunmen 18-year-old Devon Erickson.

Both Erickson and the other teenage suspect were in court yesterday.
