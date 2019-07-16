FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, July 16, 2019:A law enforcement investigation is underway at a house in a rural area of Kings County after a 5-year-old child was shot.It happened at about 2 am on Tuesday at a house near 9th Street and Iona Avenue.The parents rushed the child to a nearby hospital, and he was airlifted to Valley Children's Hospital.his condition is not yet known.Southbound Willow Avenue near Shepherd is back open in Northeast Fresno after a young woman was hit and killed by a car.The crash happened just after 2 am on Tuesday.The driver said the woman was in the roadway and he swerved but couldn't avoid her.It's not known why she was in the road, and the driver is cooperating with officers.An investigation is underway to determine what led to the assault and stabbing of a man and woman at a central Fresno school.It happened on the Muir Elementary School playground, and the victims were found just outside the school gate.The victims say two men attacked them.Officers at the scene say they found methamphetamine, a taser, and a knife.Additional engines and hotshot crews are expected this morning to help take on a wildfire near Bass Lake.The "Fish Fire" broke out just after 4 pm Monday between Fish Creek Campground and Mammoth PoolAt last check, 15 to 20 acres have burned.The cause is under investigation.Lemoore City Councilmember Holly Blair is in danger of losing her council seat.Council rules state that, if she does not attend Tuesday's meeting, her seat is considered vacated.It will be difficult for Blair to make the meeting. She is currently in the Kings County Jail facing numerous charges including assault, child endangerment and committing a felony while on parole.Blair's next court date is set for August 6th.