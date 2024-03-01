Police provide update on kidnapping investigation of 9-year-old Sanger girl

Sanger Police say they are continuing the investigation into an alleged kidnapping last month, but so far they have found no evidence to support the statements made by the 9-year-o

Sanger Police say they are continuing the investigation into an alleged kidnapping last month, but so far they have found no evidence to support the statements made by the 9-year-o

Sanger Police say they are continuing the investigation into an alleged kidnapping last month, but so far they have found no evidence to support the statements made by the 9-year-o

Sanger Police say they are continuing the investigation into an alleged kidnapping last month, but so far they have found no evidence to support the statements made by the 9-year-o

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Police say they are continuing the investigation into an alleged kidnapping last month, but so far they have found no evidence to support the statements made by the 9-year-old girl.

On February 21, officers responded to a call of a possible kidnapping at 1:45 p.m. near JFK Park on Faller and North Avenues

Sanger Police Chief Greg Garner said in a news conference that the girl told investigators she was walking home from nearby Jefferson Elementary School when a white van or SUV pulled up beside her.

A man dressed in all black and wearing a mask got out and grabbed the girl by the arm, putting her in the vehicle.

At that time, Garner said the victim was driven only "a block or two" before the kidnappers let her go, possibly due to her loud screams.

Police released a new statement Friday saying, "Despite exhaustive efforts, no evidence corroborating that report has been located thus far. Video surveillance footage from the area has been scrutinized, and the child's movements have been meticulously tracked; however, no vehicles corresponding to the description provided have been

identified as suspects."

The statement adds that at this point, the validity of the complaint remains unsubstantiated.

Detectives say they will continue their efforts to uncover any new evidence or leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sanger Police detective Shaela Edwards at 559-955-1751.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.