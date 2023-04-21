Employee at Visalia high school arrested for sexual activity with student, police say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A campus supervisor at Mt. Whitney High School in Visalia was arrested for sexual activity with a student, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Authorities say 37-year-old Dejaun Jones was exchanging nude photos with a 15-year-old girl and touched her inappropriately.

Police were contacted Wednesday evening.

Jones was arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday morning.

Police say he was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial facility on charges including child molestation and sending harmful material to seduce a minor.

He has also been placed on administrative leave by the Visalia Unified School District.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Maria Cabrera at (559) 805-8740.