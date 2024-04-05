'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph to speak at Central California Women's Conference

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph has been announced as the keynote speaker for the annual Central California Women's Conference.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Iconic actress, singer and advocate Sheryl Lee Ralph has been announced as the keynote speaker for the annual Central California Women's Conference.

She is known for her role in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls, and you may also know her for her award-winning performances in the hit comedy Abbott Elementary.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the annual conference.

The conference will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at the Fresno Convention Center in Downtown Fresno.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the Central California Women's Conference.