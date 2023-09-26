WATCH LIVE

Thousands gathering in downtown Fresno for Central California Women's Conference

It's a day where women from all walks of life will come together to be a source of inspiration for each other.

ByAmanda Aguilar KFSN logo
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 1:14PM
34th annual Central California Women's Conference in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of women will gather in Downtown Fresno in the name of empowerment and growth.

It's all part of the 34th annual Central California Women's Conference.

The keynote speaker for the event will be world-renowned actress, model and advocate Brooke Shields.

The largest women's conference in the Central Valley will be held from 7:15 am to 5:30 pm at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Drivers should expect delays in the downtown area. For more on traffic updates, click here.

Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
