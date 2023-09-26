Thousands gathering in downtown Fresno for Central California Women's Conference

Thousands of women will gather in Downtown Fresno in the name of empowerment and growth.

It's a day where women from all walks of life will come together to be a source of inspiration for each other.

It's all part of the 34th annual Central California Women's Conference.

The keynote speaker for the event will be world-renowned actress, model and advocate Brooke Shields.

The largest women's conference in the Central Valley will be held from 7:15 am to 5:30 pm at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Drivers should expect delays in the downtown area. For more on traffic updates, click here.

