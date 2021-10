FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.Officials say Adin Munoz was last seen around 10:30 am on Sunday at his home off of Audubon Drive and Glenn Avenue just west of Woodward Park.He is about 4'8" and weighs around 120 pounds.He was last seen wearing a grey sweater and sweatpants and might be riding a green and grey BMX bike.