CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last week.Officers confirmed 43-year-old Alexander Cruz Galindo is the suspect driver connected to last Thursday's crash at Shaw and Peach Avenues.Police say Galindo drove the car that hit and killed 54-year-old Rod Lawley before taking off immediately after.Galindo has since bailed out of the Fresno County Jail where he was being held on $5,000 bond.He is facing felony hit-and-run charges for the crash.