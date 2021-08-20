Ampersand Ice Cream expands with 3rd location in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Small batches of handcrafted ice cream are mixed up every day at Ampersand.Now that tasty ice cream will be offered in another Fresno location."We will be opening at the Row, which is on the corner of Willow and Shepherd. Sometime near the end of this year, beginning of next year. It will be our third location in a spot we've been looking at for some time," said owner Jeff Bennett.Bennett said the third location will allow them to serve a larger part of the city.The new space will be a scoop shop.Ice cream will be made at its northwest Fresno location and brought fresh and daily to the store."One thing unique there it will be our first location with soft serve. So we will do a soft serve of some of our seasonal flavors and also some of our core flavors as well," Bennett said.The small business has also seen its catering pick up, as people re-book weddings and birthday parties.The airstream trailer has been quite the hit."It's been really cool because we're able to take the entire shop experience to them. We can do milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches, different size scoops," Bennett said.This trailer allows them to serve all year long.The owners say they survived the past year due to ice cream deliveries and orders. They're happy to see customers again."Now, on the flip side of being back open is I have people come back through our doors. We can talk to them, share our flavors and really get to engage with him on a daily basis," Bennett said.Ampersand will be hiring for the future location in the coming months.This year, the ice cream shop is celebrating six years in business.Ampersand's owners said they couldn't be where they are without the support of the community.This Sunday, you can help them raise funds for the Ronald McDonald house. A dollar from every special sundae will go back to the nonprofit.