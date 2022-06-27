Ampersand Ice Cream's newest Fresno store is finally open!

business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new spot for you to cure your sweet tooth in northeast Fresno.

Ampersand Ice Cream is expanding and had a soft opening for its third location at The Row on Shepherd and Willow Avenues.

The third location will be similar to the other locations and offer fresh-made ice cream.

The only difference is this location will not have the beloved cookies.

Instead, it will offer soft-serve ice cream.

The owner says this expansion was the perfect fit for them.

"We're excited to be a part of a new community, new neighborhood and excited to see some new faces," said owner Jeff Bennett.

The store is temporarily open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. Following their grand opening in July, it will be open 7 days a week.

Ampersand Ice Cream has two other locations at Herndon and Marks and Echo and Weldon.

