Dog rescued from side of cliff in Merced County

Rescuers found the Labrador retriever on a cliff at the Los Banos Reservoir last month.
They were able to get to the animal and take it down to safety. Officers shared photos of the dog trapped among the brush along the cliff.
Officials later contacted the dog's owner and brought the lab back to them.
The dog was even given the passenger seat of the officer's vehicle on the way home.
