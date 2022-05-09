Looking for a job in Fresno? Annesso Pizzeria is hiring for multiple positions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In March, employers nationwide advertised a record 11.5 million job openings.And some local businesses are looking to hire staff - including local restaurant Annesso Pizzeria.The restaurant and hospitality industry were among the hardest hit during the pandemic, but Annesso was able to open amid the pandemic and has managed to stay staffed."Restaurants do have a little bit of a turnover. We have a strong team, we started last year at the end of July and we've been able to retain a few of them but people leave for school, they graduate, they move on to another profession," says general manager Thomas Medrano.He says 'fully staffed' for them means about 100 employees.As soon as they're down 10-15 employees, Medrano says his team is proactive."We don't struggle too much with it because we don't like it to dip lower than that - we get to it and start hiring again, that's why we've got the ad out."While some small businesses around the US struggle to find qualified candidates, Medrano says he's willing to hire anyone who wants to put in the work.He adds that getting experience in the restaurant industry could help in a variety of other fields.Medrano is looking ahead, preparing for the summer months."Right now we're hiring for all positions, bartenders, bussers... you name it we're always looking for good people."Mother's Day proved to be a busy one for Annesso - thankfully, it was fully staffed. Unfortunately, that's not the case for all small businesses trying to survive.In general, the job market is strong. The Associated Press reports there are two job openings for every one unemployed person.