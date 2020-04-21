apartment fire

Family displaced after fire destroys central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family was displaced after a fire destroyed their central Fresno apartment on Monday night.

Officials say the fire started in one of the eight units at a complex on Hughes and Weber just after 10 p.m.

Firefighters say the family on the second floor said they heard a smoke detector and started seeing smoke and flames. They all made it out of the apartment safely.

The fire was contained to the apartment.

"We had to get up there and pull the ceiling to make sure the fire didn't get into the attic space and spread laterally through the attic," said Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless.

Several pets were also saved from the fire. The Red Cross is now helping the family -- an adult and two children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfireapartment firefresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Woman killed in east central Fresno apartment fire
VIDEO: Firefighters battle apartment fire in central Fresno that displaced 2
Family displaced after apartment fire in southwest Fresno
Family displaced after fire destroys part of apartment in Fresno County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
Some local churches considering drive-in services with new policy change
Animal shelters across the state seeing increase in adoptions during COVID-19 outbreak
Man stabbed in central Fresno, suspect arrested
Kaweah Delta responds to mask reuse claims made by CNA
Show More
Yosemite HS student's at-home prom featured on John Krasinski's 'Some Good News'
Tom Brady kicked out of Florida park closed due to COVID-19 pandemic
Deputies investigating homicide after robbery at Merced Co. dairy
Kaweah Delta staff forced to wear same mask for weeks, says nursing assistant
Man, woman shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News