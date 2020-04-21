Family displaced after fire destroys central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family was displaced after a fire destroyed their central Fresno apartment on Monday night.Officials say the fire started in one of the eight units at a complex on Hughes and Weber just after 10 p.m.Firefighters say the family on the second floor said they heard a smoke detector and started seeing smoke and flames. They all made it out of the apartment safely.The fire was contained to the apartment."We had to get up there and pull the ceiling to make sure the fire didn't get into the attic space and spread laterally through the attic," said Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless.Several pets were also saved from the fire. The Red Cross is now helping the family -- an adult and two children.The cause of the fire is under investigation.