4 families displaced after fire at west central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four families are having to find a temporary place to stay after a fire at a west central Fresno apartment complex.

It happened just after 12:30 Tuesday morning at the Westwood Village Apartments on Shields and Valentine.

Crews say the fire started in a wall between two units and soon spread to all four.

The building had smoke damage to all four units.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.

North Valentine Avenue was closed at Shields for the fire crews.