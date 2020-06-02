tulare county sheriff's office

Tulare County sheriff issues apology after social media post

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is apologizing after a tweet he sent out angered many.

The original tweet, which he has since deleted, addressed the people who are hating police officers across the country.

The Sheriff wrote to those people to leave their names and addresses at their local agencies and, "let them know whenever you dial 911 or need emergency police services, you no longer wish for them to respond to your calls for help."

In a message, the sheriff says that was just a portion of the tweet and claims his message is being manipulated.

"I tweeted directly after that, 'Regardless of your position or belief in cops or the environment surrounding law enforcement right now, we will and always will respond and provide safety, even to those who hate us. I regret deeply that this is happening and that people have taken my words out of context. And I sincerely apologize to anyone I may have offended,'" he said.

Farmersville Mayor Greg Gomez responded to the sheriff's initial tweet suggesting Boudreaux be fired, later saying, "Insinuates and promulgates the notion that it's OK for officers to enforce laws unevenly. That unravels the trust in our communities that our officers must build and rebuild after every incident of excessive use or deadly use of force."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countytulare countytwittertulare county sheriff's office
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TULARE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Tulare County deputies heading to Oakland to help deal with protests
Over $11,000 in stolen property from Tulare home recovered, man arrested
Tulare County pastor accused of molesting several children
Lindsay man arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
Central California coronavirus cases
Police searching for 10-15 suspects after Clovis Target burglarized
Recent shootings in San Joaquin leaving community on edge and hoping for change
Man taken to the hospital after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Mother says she forgives man accused of killing her son in DUI accident
Police and businesses prepare for criminals using protests as cover
Show More
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
Valley CHP officers assisting around California with recent protests
South Valley man accused of murdering woman, hitting and killing another during chase
Tourism leaders ask for changes to Yosemite's draft plan for reopening
Thousands march through downtown Fresno for George Floyd protest
More TOP STORIES News