Tulare County sheriff issues apology after social media post

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is apologizing after a tweet he sent out angered many.The original tweet, which he has since deleted, addressed the people who are hating police officers across the country.The Sheriff wrote to those people to leave their names and addresses at their local agencies and, "let them know whenever you dial 911 or need emergency police services, you no longer wish for them to respond to your calls for help."In a message, the sheriff says that was just a portion of the tweet and claims his message is being manipulated."I tweeted directly after that, 'Regardless of your position or belief in cops or the environment surrounding law enforcement right now, we will and always will respond and provide safety, even to those who hate us. I regret deeply that this is happening and that people have taken my words out of context. And I sincerely apologize to anyone I may have offended,'" he said.Farmersville Mayor Greg Gomez responded to the sheriff's initial tweet suggesting Boudreaux be fired, later saying, "Insinuates and promulgates the notion that it's OK for officers to enforce laws unevenly. That unravels the trust in our communities that our officers must build and rebuild after every incident of excessive use or deadly use of force."