Fresno native launches company to help small businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new venture has launched in California to help small and medium businesses receive financial incentives."Every year, $100 billion is given away by the government in economic incentives, and unfortunately, while small businesses make up 97% of employer firms, they receive less than 5% of those funds. The reason is because it's a complicated process to identify the funds," said Gil Gonzalez, Fresno native and founder of Aprise.Aprise launched as the pandemic was underway. The company finds incentive programs, loans and more for businesses."When COVID hit, we really repositioned all of our team's effort to help with PPP and the EIDL. As of recent, we've helped 200 companies apply for PPP and EIDL. Stephanie and the Downtown Club were one of the Fresno businesses we helped," Gonzalez said.Company CloudKeyz which makes keyless entry technology, was able to use Aprise services to get loans."Really kind of a blessing, we are busy at all times and kind of strapped for time management, and the whole process of tapping into these government resources is a big question mark for business owners," said Shane Robinson, CloudKeyz founder and CEO.The cost ranges depending on how many services you need.Gonzalez has worked for a former Los Angeles mayor and for Governor Jerry Brown.Gonzelez has come a long way."I grew up in Highway City but also moved throughout Fresno. I attended five high schools, about 16 different elementary schools. We moved quite a bit. Challenging upbringing. I've raised myself since I was 15," Gonzalez said.Gonzalez says he learned his work ethic in the Valley. It's that drive helps him to succeed and is key to his business.To date, Aprise has served more than 400 companies. They look forward to helping more small businesses in the Valley.