Armed suspects rob 3 Fresno businesses, 3 ATMs in 2 hours, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested four suspects in connection to a string of late-night robberies throughout parts of southeast and central Fresno.The crime-spree started just after 8 pm on Monday at the EECU ATM on Kings Canyon Boulevard and Clovis Avenue in southeast Fresno.A woman told police officers she was approached by two men armed with guns who demanded cash.Thirty minutes later, a second armed robbery happened at another ATM about two miles away.Officers responded to the call, and an attempted robbery was reported at the ATM on Kings Canyon and Clovis.A short time later, the suspects are believed to have robbed the Little Caesar's at Kings Canyon and Winery.Investigators say two men entered the building, pistol-whipped an employee and took money from the register.The employee suffered minor injuries in the attack, officers said.Meanwhile, a fifth robbery took place at the same time at the Foster's Donuts on Cedar and Dakota Avenues in central Fresno.Police say the suspects' final stop was the MGA liquor store on Kings Canyon and Fowler."At this point, in about two hours, we had six armed robberies throughout the southeastern portion of the city, one in northeast, so we had officers all over the area looking for this vehicle," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.Two officers eventually located the suspects' vehicle near Jensen and Maple Avenues and pulled over the driver.Three adults and a teen were inside the car and surrendered to the police.No shots were fired during the armed robberies, nor was anyone seriously injured, police said.