FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a smoke shop in central Fresno.It happened just after 10:30 am at the Smoke Zone on Hughes and Dakota Avenues.Investigators say a masked suspect stole cash from the store. They were seen leaving in a white van. No further description was immediately available.No one was hurt.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.