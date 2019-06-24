Arrest made in Madera hit-and-run case that left 15-year-old girl in critical condition

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family members say they miss seeing 15-year-old Jenny Aguilar's smile.The teen is fighting for her life after she was struck by a car in Madera, and left for dead."It's infuriating, someone would do that to a child," said family friend Espi Ruiz Leon.The collision happened more than a week ago as Aguilar was crossing the street off Monterey Avenue and Olive Street.Soon after, Madera Police released a picture of the car they believe hit her, and now have someone in custody.As for Aguilar, She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.Her older brother Eriberto Aguilar says the family has been by her side, praying for her recovery."It's the most painful thing I can see a loved one go through, and just seeing her lie there for days...it was bad," he said.Family and friends say the Madera South High school student is a volleyball player, a dog-lover, and always cheerful.They're still not able to fathom why anyone would do this to her."I have a 14-year-old daughter, and they're best friends," Ruiz Leon said. "That could've been my daughter. It could've been anyone's kids."Aguilar, however, says his sister is improving.Members of the community are listed on a paper board after coming together to help the family and donated money to help with their expenses.Jenny's brother says he's thankful for the support, as he and the family get ready for Jenny's road to recovery."It's going to be bumpy, and slow..but we're going to be here for her as a family," he said.Madera Police did confirm an arrest, however, aren't releasing the suspect's name or details until Monday.