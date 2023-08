5 injured after ATV rollover crash in Madera County, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five people were hospitalized after an ATV rollover crash in Madera County on Sunday.

The crash happened around 3:30 pm on Forest Service Road 6S36.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says two people were taken by helicopter to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Three other people were injured but were not taken to the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is helping in the investigation into the accident.