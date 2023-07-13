1 killed in ATV crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving an ATV in Fresno County.

The driver was found at about 4 am in a field behind a home on Jefferson near McCall in Del Rey

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the man reportedly left his home nearby at about midnight.

When he didn't return, his family went looking for him, and that's when they discovered the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.