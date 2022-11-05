Family of two sisters hit by a car in Atwater speak out

The family of the two sisters hit by a car in Atwater believes the driver that hit them may have been on the phone.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Friday the family of the two victims walked the area where their loved ones lost their lives on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say two sisters, 76-year-old Carolyn Rose and 73-year-old Billie Edwards would walk together every day for exercise.

There were actually three inseparable sisters - but the youngest did not go on their walk Wednesday. She says there is now a massive hole that cannot be filled.

"My sisters were taken for no reason," their sister says.

The two sisters died after being hit by a driver in a Chrysler Mini Van that went off the roadway. Their family is still in disbelief.

"My mom and Carol were the glue that keeps everything together. They were the planners for the family events," daughter Michelle Elissry says.

"Both of them would give you the shirt off their back if you needed it, they were both just the most selfless, giving people. If they saw someone in need, they were going to find a way to help."

RELATED: Atwater crash kills 2 pedestrians before mini van smashes into pole

"Her mother... my wife Billie... what is the icing on the cake ... she was just the most beautiful thing, I didn't miss a day telling her how I loved her," Bob Edwards, husband of Billie Edwards says.

Billie was married to her husband Bob for 56 years.

They used the 360 app to track each other's whereabouts so when her location never changed, he got nervous.

"They just weren't two pedestrians walking down the damn street, they were two human beings that were loved and had families and had friends that cared about them. And they were taken away from us and I cannot bear it," Edwards says.

Atwater's Police Chief Michael Salvador says this is not the first serious collision by this intersection near Buhach and Juniper.

He says, at 55 miles an hour, your vehicle moves 88 feet a second.

Salvador reminds drivers to be careful.

"If you are not paying attention this thing can happen in an instant and you can change your life and someone else's life forever," Salvador says.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the families.