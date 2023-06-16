Broadway star Audra McDonald to return to Fresno alma mater for Q&A

Audra McDonald graduated from Roosevelt in Fresno before attending Julliard in New York City and performing on Broadway.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the Valley's shining stars will be returning to her alma mater in Fresno this month.

Broadway performer Audra McDonald is coming to the Roosevelt School of Arts for a special Q &A session.

It will be held at 11 am on June 26 at the school theatre, which is named after her.

McDonald graduated from Roosevelt before attending Julliard in New York City and performing on Broadway.

She has a long list of accolades including six Tony Awards, two Grammys, and an Emmy.

There are special reserved tickets available at the school office.

The rest of the house will be open seating.

McDonald will also be gracing the stage at the Warnors Theatre for a performance on June 25.

The concert is scheduled to kick off at 2 pm and run through 5 pm.

To buy tickets for the concert, click here.