Information needed to solve 2021 death of baby in Fresno County

An autopsy ruled the baby's cause of death to be blunt force trauma, making it a homicide.

Saturday, September 9, 2023 4:48AM

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a baby's death more than two years ago.

In June of 2021, Fresno County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Kenmore Drive in central Fresno's Mayfair District for reports of a baby who was not breathing.

When authorities arrived, the 8-month-old was dead.

An autopsy ruled the baby's cause of death to be blunt force trauma, making it a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8208 or at aurelio.flores@fresnosheriff.org.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

