Man arrested for robbing Raisin City market at gunpoint

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 37-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he robbed a store at gunpoint in Fresno County on Monday afternoon.Fresno County sheriff's officials say David Ybarra of Kerman robbed the Bee's Market in Raisin City at around 1 pm.Ybarra held a gun up to the clerk and demanded cash, officials say. Then, he threatened him and fired a shot at the floor.Deputies say Ybarra drove away in a white SUV, which investigators were able to later track down near Jensen and Goldenrod in Kerman.During a traffic stop, deputies found a bag of cash and a stolen gun that was loaded.No one was injured during the robbery.Ybarra was booked into the Fresno County Jail for robbery, assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a gun, burglary and making criminal threats.