Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in Fresno on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 6 pm in the area of Jensen and East avenues.

Fresno police say a 50-year-old man was riding his bike in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car going through a green light.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver pulled over after the crash and has been cooperating with the investigation.