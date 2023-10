Wednesday marks the 140th year of the Big Fresno Fair.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday marks the 140th year of the Big Fresno Fair.

You can enjoy traditional fair food, music and games at the fairgrounds in southeast Fresno.

There's the carnival rides for the kids and of course, an up-close look at the farm animals and crops that help put the San Joaquin Valley on the map.

Gates open Wednesday afternoon at 4 pm.

The horse races start on Friday.