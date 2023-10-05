Tasting the new and popular food options at Big Fresno Fair

The Big Fresno Fresno Fair is back and they have all the sweet and deep-fried cravings you've been waiting for.

With 90-degree heat expected for the start of the fair, you may want to cool down with some ice cream treats.

First up on the list and new this year is popping boba from Pepe's Aguas Frescas & Fruit.

"This year, we have a Boba Agua Fresca, so you get your popping boba. It's flavored," said Erica Quintero of Pepe's Aguas Frescas & Fruit.

The popping boba will come in kiwi, mango, and strawberry flavors. And if you buy a souvenir cup, you can partake in happy hour.

"You buy the cup the one time. It is $15, but we are offering an all-day happy hour, and we're going to do $2 agua frescas throughout the entire fair.

Don't forget your classic local staples like the original soft taco, which have been serving up the same menu for the past 76 years.

"I've been out here at least 40 years, and Mom and Dad have been out here forever," said Nina Martinez, owner of Original Soft Taco.

There are only two items on the menu, the soft taco and the baked soft taco, and at $4, that's a tough deal to beat.

"These are the naked tacos that people have requested, and what we have down here is the regular taco that's wrapped, then you have the one that's on the plate like an enchilada. What they do is they take the plate like that, they take the salsa, they pour it all over the top."

"We do everything from milkshakes, fruit dipped in chocolate, your standard cone, sundaes, floats, anything you can think of," said Mike Newman, owner of Fruit Caboose.

Don't worry; the famous cinnamon rolls will be featured at this year's fair.

