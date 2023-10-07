Beating the heat at the Big Fresno Fair

If the heat is a little too high, you can always wait to come later in the day.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you are heading out to the fairgrounds this weekend, you'll want to take some precautions because of the heat.

It wasn't just the horse races that were hot on Friday at the Big Fresno Fair.

"It's extremely warm, as you know, but I don't think it's holding people back," said Robbie Rodriguez of Robbie's Picks.

People are finding ways to stay cool by seeking cover.

"It's a little nicer here in the shade with the cool breeze coming through," said Julie Deraffaele, a fair attendee.

Fairgoers can stay cool with fans and misters placed throughout the fairgrounds.

You can bring in your own water bottles, as long as it's sealed.

Even the performers were getting a cool drink before getting back on stage, all without cutting back on fun.

"There's the agricultural building, which is super air-conditioned, there's the Fresno County Historical Museum where you can learn about so many things in the Fresno history, so there's just a lot of amazing places to hang out whether you're inside or outside," said Taylor Collins with the Big Fresno Fair.

"Still gotta bring our kids out," said Deraffaele. "They're actually panning for gold right now, so that's fun and enjoying all the exhibits."

If the heat is a little too high, you can always wait to come later in the day.

The fair is open until midnight on Friday.

