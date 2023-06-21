WATCH LIVE

Fresno business helping cyclists fix their own bikes this weekend

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 4:39AM

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If your bike is in need of some love, you're in luck thanks to an event happening in central Fresno this weekend.

The Bike Station is hosting another Fix Your Own Bicycle pop-up at Van Ness Village, located on Van Ness between Floradora and Home.

There, you can learn how to get your bicycle back in proper riding condition.

Organizers tell us there will be tools, work stands, and cables, all offered on-site.

It's happening Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

There's no cost but donations are welcome.

