The Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board announced a $2.3 million grant from the state's Employment Development Department.

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 2:12PM
More support coming for former Bitwise employees
Months after Bitwise abruptly shut down, there is more support coming for former employees in Fresno County.

Tuesday morning, the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board announced a $2.3 million grant from the state's Employment Development Department.

The funds will be used for a Bitwise Redeployment Center in the former Bitwise Building on Van Ness.

There will also be access to both business and personal resources to get those former employees on a path that best suits their needs.

During a news conference, state and local leaders addressed the hardships those employees have faced.

Another $1 million will go to supporting former apprentices.

State Center Community College District will work with people who had apprenticeships through Bitwise to find them new opportunities.

If you were an apprentice, you're encouraged to reach out to the college district.

Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
