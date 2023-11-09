Bitwise founders federally charged in $100 million fraud scheme, began months earlier

Action News is learning that failed tech company Bitwise and its leaders are the target of a federal criminal investigation. The news comes nearly a month after employees were laid

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The founders and co-CEOs of failed tech company Bitwise have been charged for a $100 million fraud scheme following a federal investigation.

Irma Olguin Jr. and Jake Soberal surrendered themselves Thursday and face charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and taking more than $100 million from various businesses and people.

The complaint filed this week alleges Olguin Jr. and Soberal agreed to lie to board members, investors, lenders and others about Bitwise's Finances to obtain investments, loans and other funding no later than January 2022, which is months before previously known accounts of fraud.

"The defendants could have chosen simply to admit the failure of Bitwise's business model. Instead, they used lie after lie to pull over $100 million into a dying venture through fraud," U.S. Attorney Talbert said in a news release. "Olguin, Jr. and Soberal fabricated bank statements, lied to investors, provided false financial information to their board of directors, forged documents, and used buildings Bitwise no longer even owned as collateral for loans, all while lining their own pockets."

Bitwise Industries collapsed on Monday, May 29, when Soberal and Olguin Jr. told their 900 employees that they were being furloughed, effective immediately

Olguin and Soberal are scheduled to make an appearance in federal court Thursday at 2 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Justice will host a news conference at 1 p.m. with members of the IRS, FBI and SEC expected to speak.

