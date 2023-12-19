City looking to lease portion of building once used by Bitwise

Because of the pending legal issues, discussions about a possible lease were tabled until the next city council meeting.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is looking into possibly leasing a portion of a building that once belonged to the now-defunct Bitwise company.

The State Center Warehouse is located on "R" and Huntington Boulevard in Downtown Fresno.

City council members are considering a lease agreement for 37,000 square feet on the second floor.

They are looking to lease the building instead of purchasing it so the city can use grant money set aside for Downtown Infrastructure.

But one of the biggest concerns right now is the pending litigation against Bitwise.

Because of the pending legal issues, discussions about a possible lease were tabled until the next city council meeting so they could get advice from legal counsel.

Bitwise does not own the building.