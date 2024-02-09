On top of bounced checks and unpaid wages, the laid-off employees did not know the status of their retirement contributions.

Many former Bitwise employees now able to access 401(k) contributions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of former Bitwise employees can now gain access to some of their 401(k) contributions.

One of the lawyers representing the employees made the announcement Thursday.

The Fresno-based tech company furloughed employees nationwide last May.

Weeks later, Bitwise Industries filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

On top of bounced checks and unpaid wages, the laid-off employees did not know the status of their retirement contributions.

The attorneys are still going through the account and employee pay stubs to ensure all the funds are there.

They promise to continue to fight for the former Bitwise employees.