postal service

44th Black Heritage stamp honors playwright August Wilson

PHILADELPHIA -- The U.S. Postal Service's 44th Black Heritage stamp is now available which honors legendary playwright August Wilson.

"The Postal Service is honored to issue the August Wilson Forever stamp," said Joshua Colin, vice president, Delivery Operations, U.S. Postal Service, in a statement. "Wilson is hailed as a trailblazer who brought fresh perspectives and previously unheard voices to the stage."

Wilson is remembered as a pioneer for bringing African American drama to American theater in his "American Century Cycle" of 10 iconic plays.

One of Wilson's plays, the only one not set in Pittsburgh, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," was adapted into a film and released on Netflix last month.

Wilson was born Frederick August Kittel in Pittsburgh on April 27, 1945. He passed away in 2005.

The August Wilson is being sold at U.S. Post Office locations nationwide and online at usps.com/wilsonstamp.

News about the stamp is being shared on social media using the hashtags #AugustWilsonForever and #BlackHeritageStamps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyafrican americansu.s. & worldpostal service
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POSTAL SERVICE
PA postal worker recants claims of fraud cited by Trump campaign
Creek Fire: Here's where you can pick up mail if your post office has closed
Fresno Co. urges voters to use drop boxes if needed
Postal workers' union endorses Biden after Trump USPS comments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storms create flooding hazards, dangerous driving conditions in Valley
Man dies after being shot in the back, homicide investigation underway
Tulare man arrested for the murder of 2 Fresno teens
Central CA storm: Atmospheric River to move out on Friday
Class-action lawsuit filed against Robinhood following stock restriction
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
ALDI opens its first store in Fresno
Show More
EDD implemented anti-fraud measures too late, says state auditor
Crews working to undo storm damage in Fresno County
Heavy rain hits Tulare County
Nearly 2M COVID-19 vaccines in freezers across CA, data shows
Dogecoin soars 370% as latest target of Reddit group
More TOP STORIES News