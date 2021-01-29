44th Black Heritage stamp honors playwright August Wilson

PHILADELPHIA -- The U.S. Postal Service's 44th Black Heritage stamp is now available which honors legendary playwright August Wilson.
"The Postal Service is honored to issue the August Wilson Forever stamp," said Joshua Colin, vice president, Delivery Operations, U.S. Postal Service, in a statement. "Wilson is hailed as a trailblazer who brought fresh perspectives and previously unheard voices to the stage."
Wilson is remembered as a pioneer for bringing African American drama to American theater in his "American Century Cycle" of 10 iconic plays.
One of Wilson's plays, the only one not set in Pittsburgh, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," was adapted into a film and released on Netflix last month.
Wilson was born Frederick August Kittel in Pittsburgh on April 27, 1945. He passed away in 2005.
The August Wilson is being sold at U.S. Post Office locations nationwide and online at usps.com/wilsonstamp.
News about the stamp is being shared on social media using the hashtags #AugustWilsonForever and #BlackHeritageStamps.
