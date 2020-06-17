society

Kings Co. deputy returns to work after being shot during Paso Robles standoff

On Tuesday, Deputy Blake Bursiaga's coworkers came together to welcome him back to the sheriff's office.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County Deputy Blake Bursiaga returned to work days after he was shot by Paso Robles shooting suspect, Mason Lira, officials say.

On Tuesday, Deputy Bursiaga's coworkers came together to welcome him back to the sheriff's office.

Officials said Deputy Bursiaga is on light-duty for now as he continues to recover.

Bursiaga was shot in the leg while pulling a fellow officer to safety during a shootout with Lira last Thursday.

Lira was a former Visalia resident wanted in connection for the shooting of a deputy and another man. He died in the gun battle with law enforcement.
