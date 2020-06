Kings Co. deputy returns to work after being shot during Paso Robles standoff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County Deputy Blake Bursiaga returned to work days after he was shot by Paso Robles shooting suspect , Mason Lira, officials say.On Tuesday, Deputy Bursiaga's coworkers came together to welcome him back to the sheriff's office.Officials said Deputy Bursiaga is on light-duty for now as he continues to recover.Bursiaga was shot in the leg while pulling a fellow officer to safety during a shootout with Lira last Thursday.Lira was a former Visalia resident wanted in connection for the shooting of a deputy and another man. He died in the gun battle with law enforcement.