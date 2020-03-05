Texas man gets 30 days in jail for licking Blue Bell ice cream at Walmart

PORT ARTHUR, Texas -- The man seen on video licking a tub of ice cream at a Walmart in Port Arthur, Texas, will spend 30 days in jail for the act.

D'Adrien Anderson was seen in a video in August 2019 opening the container, licking the ice cream and putting it back in the freezer. He ended up buying that exact product, the store confirmed.

Walmart says surveillance video also showed Anderson taking the ice cream and purchasing it.

He and his father also returned to Walmart to show officers his receipt for the ice cream. Anderson's father says his son was just trying to get Facebook likes.

Anderson was charged with criminal mischief in the incident.

Along with the jail time, he will be required to complete 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $1,000.

After the video of Anderson licking the ice cream went viral, several health and safety questions were raised.

It cost Blue Bell Creameries $1,565 to replace all of the ice cream in the display case. Anderson will also have to pay restitution in that amount to Blue Bell.

His 30-day jail sentence will begin immediately.

The video above is from a previous story.

Blue Bell licking: Teen will not face adult charges in viral ice cream stunt
EMBED More News Videos

Police have identified the ice cream licking suspect as a juvenile from San Antonio.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
blue bellice cream
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News