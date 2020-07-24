oceans

Researchers gear up to explore mysterious 'blue hole' off Florida's Gulf Coast

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A team of scientists is gearing up to explore a mysterious "blue hole" off the Gulf Coast of Florida.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration described blue holes as underwater sinkholes. Most are ecological hot spots, with diverse plant and animal life, including corals, sponges, mollusks, sea turtles and sharks.

Little is known about these mysterious blue holes. In fact, the first reports of blue holes came from fishermen and recreational divers, not researchers.

"Little is known about blue holes due to their lack of accessibility and unknown distribution and abundance," NOAA said in a statement. "The opening of a blue hole can be several hundred feet underwater, and for many holes, the opening is too small for an automated submersible."

This August, researchers will embark on a journey to a hole dubbed "Green Banana," which is 155 feet below the sea surface and extends approximately 425 feet underwater.

Researchers have many reasons to visit "Green Banana," including studying its seawater chemistry for its unique qualities and to see if it harbors any new species of microbes.

NOAA scientists already have collected 17 water samples from the area surrounding the hole along with four sediment samples.

Remarkably, they also discovered two dead but intact smalltooth sawfish, an endangered species, at the bottom of the hole, according to NOAA. Remains of one of the animals were recovered for examination.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencefloridaoceansu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OCEANS
Drone video shows several great white sharks in SoCal waters
Giant squid washes ashore on South African beach
Dolphin stampede greets whale watchers off the coast of Calif.
Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves of CA coast: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents of arrested for murder of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran, police say
Deputies arrest 34-year-old for killing man near Kingsburg
Fresno gym stays open in defiance of Newsom order
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Body of toddler believed to be Thaddeus Sran found in Madera County, police say
Kaweah Delta at 90% capacity, treating more young people, CEO says
Show More
Valley Children's Hospital warns of dangerous COVID-19 complications in kids
Visalia officer charged for alleged sex crimes at Elks Lodge
You can now access 97% of the DMV's services from home
Driver runs red light, crashes into RV in southwest Fresno
Suspects in Fresno mass shooting indicted by federal grand jury
More TOP STORIES News