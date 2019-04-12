Boss shot employee to death in shower because he was having affair with his wife: Prosecutors

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged in the death of his employee, who was shot while he was in the shower at his southwest Houston apartment.

Edwin Figueroa is charged with murder. The deadly shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on South Drive near Wilcrest.

Figueroa confessed to officers that the victim had an affair with his wife, and he beat him up, according to new details revealed in court Friday.

Prosecutors say Figueroa was so mad he bought a pistol, drank some beer, did cocaine and went to the victim's apartment, where he shot him several times as he showered.

Police told ABC13 that after the victim was shot, he managed to stumble out into the parking lot of the complex and someone then called 911.



Prosecutors said that the victim made a dying declaration that it was his boss who shot him.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died in surgery. Police have not released the victim's name.

Figueroa's bond is set at $100,000. He's due back in court on Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingman shot
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News