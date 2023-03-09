11-year-old boy hit by stray bullet while inside Avenal home, police say

AVENAL, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 11-year-old boy was injured after he was hit by a stray bullet in Avenal on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened before 8 pm at a home near Union Avenue and Fresno Street.

Avenal police say the boy was playing video games in the living room when he was struck in the arm by a bullet that was fired from outside of the house.

Witnesses reported hearing six shots followed by a car speeding out of the neighborhood.

Officials say the boy's parents took him to a nearby fire station with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are in the area searching for any evidence connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Avenal Police Department.