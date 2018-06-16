Boyer Fire evacuations lifted

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Firefighters are dealing with steep terrain and heavy brush as they battle the Boyer Fire burning in Mariposa County.
The flames broke out Friday afternoon in the Woodland community, forcing several people to leave their homes.
Firefighters have gained a handle on the fire, which is now 75 percent contained. Fifty-three acres are burned, and only one structure was destroyed.
All evacuations have been lifted for homes near Boyer Road.