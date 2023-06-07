Brooke Shields to be keynote speaker at 2023 Central California Women's Conference

The conference takes place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the Fresno Convention Center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Actress, model and advocate Brooke Shields has been named the keynote speaker for the 2023 Central California Women's Conference.

Shields started her career as a child model before rising to fame with her role in the 1978 film Pretty Baby.

She has written two books throughout her career that focus on awareness of postpartum depression and her relationship with her mother.

ABC News Studio recently released the documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which takes us through Shields' life as an actor and model from a very young age to an adult. ABC News's George Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, executive produced the project. You can watch it on Hulu.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the Central California Women's Conference.

"Brooke Shields is a survivor, a force, and a person our attendees can truly find a way to relate to!" says Central California Women's Conference board president, Teri Amerine. "Brooke Shields is a real win for the Central California Women's Conference and the Valley as a whole!"

The theme of this year's conference is "Believe in Your Voice."

The conference takes place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the Fresno Convention Center.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 15, for $125 each. Prices increase to $140 on August 1.