Bulldog Breakdown: A look at the team behind Fresno State Magazine

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the past decade Eddie Hughes has been leading the way for Fresno State magazine as its senior editor.

"We've worked some late nights but luckily we've always made our deadlines," Hughes said.

A bulldog alum - Hughes would get his start as a sports reporter for local publications.

Eventually returning to his alma mater to tell stories in a different light.

"Came over to Fresno State in 2013 right around the same time there was a lot of excitement around here with Davante Adams and Derek Carr lighting it up for the Bulldogs at that time so been here working on the magazine ever since," Hughes said.

With two releases every year in the spring and fall.

It's all hands on deck for the magazine team - a core group of six that gets help from 20 or more contributors.

"There's about six months of effort that goes into planning each publication sometimes we're working one or two issues ahead just to work on those longer term stories," Hughes said.

Each issue with a new and unique common thread.

Highlighting stories of current and former bulldogs that all make up the red wave.

"It's a good mixture to have some photos, some graphic illustration elements, we really try to balance that out and give people the best of both worlds," Hughes said.

Helping create both worlds for readers - senior graphic designer and fellow bulldog alum Todd Graves. Who got his start just a few years before Hughes.

"We had recently gone through a recession and I had pitched the idea to the vice president at the time to bring the magazine in house," Graves said.

For nearly 15 years the magazine has been created by bulldogs - for bulldogs.

"The types of stories I like to tell are the ones that convey the same passion that I have for this university to all of our readers so even if I can get a fraction of that across to our readers I consider that a win at the end of the day," Hughes said.

But this most recent issue brought something new to the table.

The amount of illustrations that we did for this issue was completely different than what we've ever done before," Graves said. "Whether it was watercolor, pen and ink, and we ended up choosing digital illustration."

With the introduction of the university's $250 million dollar "Elevate" campaign to improve athletic facilities.

The magazine decided to use custom digital illustrations to demonstrate the school's economic impact.

Shedding light on world-class agriculture, health care, education, and beyond.

"Imagine the valley without the Bulldogs. Fresno State's not going anywhere. We're here to stay and serve the valley and the people who live here," Hughes said. "But for us this was an especially exciting issue because we really wanted to demonstrate to our readers what the valley would look like without Fresno State."

In a digital age littered with social media and viral videos.

Hughes says the magazine works as a canvas to paint the stories of those living, working, and playing in the valley.

A tangible item that graves believes holds a lasting impression.

"Well it has a longer shelf life because it's print. Word of mouth travels but if this is on your coffee table or your kitchen table people are seeing it, reading it a lot more than digital. Hopefully," Graves said.

But for Hughes and his team - nothing holds more power than highlighting the athletes and fan base that drive the school's engine.

"When you talk about Fresno State Athletics, it's the only thing that in the valley that can bring 40k people together six times a year regardless of background regardless of any differences and unite them behind one common cause. So for me that's the real power of athletics," Hughes said.

With another issue slated for the fall.

The team is back at the drawing board - bringing that same bulldog passion to every page.

"We hope that at the end of the day when readers pick up an issue of Fresno State magazine it either zooms them back here as their time as a student or it brings back a memory of them without their family or friends enjoying a Fresno State event. We want to make sure those people feel involved for their entire lives," Hughes said

