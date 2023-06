Two lockers away from Travis Kelce and sharing the same agent as Patrick Mahomes, Nikko Remigio is knee-deep into his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bulldog Breakdown: Nikko Remigio chats about his mini-camp experience with the Chiefs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two lockers away from Travis Kelce and sharing the same agent as Patrick Mahomes, Nikko Remigio is knee-deep into his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. The undrafted free agent out of Fresno State was one of 13 UDFA invites to the Chiefs' rookie mini-camp.

He catches up with Stephen Hicks to talk about that experience, as well as his memories from a memorable season playing Bulldog football.

