Hundreds of authorized businesses open back up in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of businesses in Fresno reopened on Monday using safety precautions, including face masks.It's been seven long weeks since the doors were open at Beautiwood Unfinished Furniture in North Fresno."We are really grateful to be open today, but our family and customers are of our first safety concern, so we are going to be doing appointment only-until our shelter in place is lifted," said owner Jennifer Large.Jennifer and Kevin Large have been spending the past two months filling orders they received before the furniture store was forced to close."We have been finishing and working on our customers' orders that are now ready and due, so now we're ready for some new orders and finishing some new stuff."Furniture stores are part of the first phase of Fresno's gradual reopening. Car lots are also allowed to do in-person sales now at dealerships across the city."We feel excited to be able to interact with our guests, it's a little different with a mask or gloves or sanitation or whatever we need to do but we're taking every step," said Mike Gibson, president of the Fresno-Clovis New Car Dealers Association.Every dealership in Fresno has a different pandemic business model. Some are following customers on test drives or having sales reps sit in the back seat to be socially distant."We really believe that business will pick up steadily. We've seen a lot of appointments already coming in with people that are eager to physically come in and touch a car, see a car," Gibson said.Businesses we talked to Monday in Fresno said, now more than ever, customers can expect an attentive and focused experience. Less transactional and more personally tailored to their needs.