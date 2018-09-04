FRESNO

Fashion Fair location for H&M clothing store to open September 13

The Fashion Fair location for the new H&M clothing store will open September 13th, according to an official press release from H&M.

The location will carry clothes for men and women along with their H&M Kids clothing line.

Officials said to celebrate the new store, customers at the H&M at Fashion Fair can line up before noon on opening day for a chance to win an H&M Fashion Pass valued up to $500, while supplies last, in addition to other surprise offers. Customers who participate in garment collecting on opening day can also enter to win a gift card from $50 to $500.

The store will open at noon and regular hours will be Monday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

With the opening of the Fashion Fair location, H&M plans to add about 20 employees for the store.

To apply for one of those jobs, click here.
