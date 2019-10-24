marijuana

Fresno city leaders want more say on who can open weed shops

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Commercial cannabis and retail stores are coming to Fresno.

But now councilmembers are stepping up efforts to have more of a say when it comes to authority and regulations surrounding the industry.

The Cannabis Ordinance currently gives the power of approval to the City Manager to decide who gets a license and where.

"These changes fundamentally change that we're going to treat the cannabis industry like any other industry," said councilmember Miguel Arias.

Arias is co-sponsoring the Cannabis Ordinance that will be presented for council discussion Thursday.

According to Arias, the city stands to make millions of dollars annually off the sale of marijuana, money that he says would go to help fund the police department and other community services.

"As a whole the city estimates that about $10 million a year would be generated alone. That equates to about 100 officers we could add to the police force on a daily basis."

There are currently more than a hundred cannabis retailers in Fresno operating unregulated.

The proposed new guidelines call for up to 14 retail businesses in the city - two per council district - to set up shop within designated zones.

"We do believe that 14 retail locations are going to be more than sufficient to absorb a majority of the black market because they'll be bigger, regulated, safer, nicer looking for the customers who they have now," said Arias.

Mayor Lee Brand has yet to put his full support behind the ordinance.

"I'd like to see council come together because it's going to be a difficult ordinance to do because there were members on the council that absolutely didn't support this, either medical or medicinal," Brand said.

The updated ordinance will be presented to council members on Thursday at 11 a.m. with a vote set for November 7.

The city hopes to begin accepting business applications by next summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnomarijuanacannabis watchbusinessfresno city council
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys CA couple's rental home
New dispensary set to open this week in Farmersville
Hemp farmer thinks thieves are mistaking his crop for marijuana
Chocolate chip cookies equivalent to drug addiction in brain: Study
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
The Art of Breaking and Its Place in Hip-hop Culture
5 teens arrested after beating and carjacking man in Fresno
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Merced teen declared brain dead days after being assaulted
Show More
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says
Driver evading police causes crash, attempts break-in at Fresno apartment
Suspect arrested for stealing from farmers, deputies searching for accomplice
South Valley teens charged with murder of 16-year-old
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
More TOP STORIES News