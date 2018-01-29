Fresno couple introduces a pizza even a Kardashian might enjoy

A newly immigrated couple from Armenia is turning heads, introducing eye-catching products with fun nicknames like the "Kardashian Pizza" and "Burger Cake.""We wanted to do something unique," said Pizza Cycle owner Armen Kovalenko. "People love food. Everyone loves food. This was again, something new."The "Kardashian Pizza" is a whopping 22 inches wide. He chose the name because it's not small - and he says the Kardashians do everything big! The "Burger Cake" is all edible and took his wife Fenya about six hours to complete."She really puts so much love in it," he said. "Sometimes I say hey Fenya, don't spend so much time on simple things. But no, she really wants to do her best."Armen was the first to immigrate to the U.S. in 2016 by winning the Green Card Lottery. In Armenia, he was a dentist, while Fenya was a circus actress. He knew they had to choose new careers when they moved."I already had it in my mind that we could work together. She took classes in Armenia about baking and she was ready, so now we're working together."Now, after a lot of hard work and learning the business inside and out, the two are now living the American dream."I truly love this country, just because of that. I can't say I'm a patriot, I wasn't born and raised here. But I really appreciate all of these possibilities that America gives us and we try to do our best for everybody."