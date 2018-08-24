Lazy Dog Restaurant hiring fair date misprinted

If you’re looking to interview for a job at the Lazy Dog job fair you’ll need to hold tight for a few more days. The job fair will officially take place on Monday and Tuesday, but if you do drop by they’ll take your resume. Today they’ll be setting up for next week. pic.twitter.com/eFpLkifyTK — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) August 24, 2018

Many people were disappointed after showing up for a hiring fair for a new Fresno restaurant only to be given an application to fill out.Action News reported Thursday that the hiring fair for Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar was scheduled for Friday, but due to a misprint in a press release, it was reported for Friday instead of Monday.The new restaurant will be opening in October in the Villaggio Shopping Center and is planning to hire 200 people.