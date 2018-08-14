Longtime Fresno business forced to move due to High Speed Rail opens new building

The move of a longtime Fresno business, spurred by the High-Speed Rail, is being called a major success by Fresno leaders."It is awesome. Today is our 47th birthday. So 47 years we have been in business and dad's looking down on us from heaven hopefully and smiling and not saying 'what are you doing?," said Debbie Hunsaker, Alert-O-Lite President at the grand opening of their new building.Hunsaker took over the business from her father. The company provides construction supplies, but due to High-Speed Rail was forced to detour from their former location at G Street and Church.Hunsaker said she was committed to staying nearby and found this space, once used by Wilson's Motorcycles."When I first looked at this building it was way out my league. Well, I guess keeping things from moving forward is for the best. We ended up getting it at a price we could pull off so we took everything we had and put it into this building," Hunsaker said.Alert-O-Lite is just one of close to 200 businesses affected by the High-Speed Rail. The Fresno County EDC has been working to help companies relocate or reconfigure"This one has probably been the biggest win because it has been really difficult making sure that all the parameters are met, making sure she is near the 99, making sure she can stay in business. We've been working on this for four years straight," said Lee Ann Eager, Fresno County EDC President.The new 31,000 square foot space features both Alert-O-Lite traffic controls and construction supplies, all in one location. They partnered with True Value to provide something for everyone."Now we can service the builders, the industrial contractors, farmers, in addition to our construction plus residents of the Westside," Hunsaker said.They have added five jobs and want to add more in the future.The Alert-O-Lite True Value store is open Monday to Saturday for now and is located off Sarah Street and Church Avenue.