FRESNO

Longtime Fresno business forced to move due to High Speed Rail opens new building

EMBED </>More Videos

The move of a longtime Fresno business, spurred by the High-Speed Rail, is being called a major success by Fresno leaders.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The move of a longtime Fresno business, spurred by the High-Speed Rail, is being called a major success by Fresno leaders.

"It is awesome. Today is our 47th birthday. So 47 years we have been in business and dad's looking down on us from heaven hopefully and smiling and not saying 'what are you doing?," said Debbie Hunsaker, Alert-O-Lite President at the grand opening of their new building.

Hunsaker took over the business from her father. The company provides construction supplies, but due to High-Speed Rail was forced to detour from their former location at G Street and Church.

Hunsaker said she was committed to staying nearby and found this space, once used by Wilson's Motorcycles.

"When I first looked at this building it was way out my league. Well, I guess keeping things from moving forward is for the best. We ended up getting it at a price we could pull off so we took everything we had and put it into this building," Hunsaker said.

Alert-O-Lite is just one of close to 200 businesses affected by the High-Speed Rail. The Fresno County EDC has been working to help companies relocate or reconfigure

"This one has probably been the biggest win because it has been really difficult making sure that all the parameters are met, making sure she is near the 99, making sure she can stay in business. We've been working on this for four years straight," said Lee Ann Eager, Fresno County EDC President.

The new 31,000 square foot space features both Alert-O-Lite traffic controls and construction supplies, all in one location. They partnered with True Value to provide something for everyone.

"Now we can service the builders, the industrial contractors, farmers, in addition to our construction plus residents of the Westside," Hunsaker said.

They have added five jobs and want to add more in the future.

The Alert-O-Lite True Value store is open Monday to Saturday for now and is located off Sarah Street and Church Avenue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfresnohigh speed railFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News